Houthis' Escalating Role: From Yemen to Middle East Power Player

The Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group in Yemen, have increased their prominence through a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Their actions have drawn international responses and complicated the Middle East conflicts, positioning them as key players in regional geopolitics.

Updated: 02-10-2024 08:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In recent days, the Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group in Yemen, have amplified their role in the Middle East's complex conflicts through a series of high-profile attacks. Following Israel's intensified campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile at Israel's main airport and threatened further military operations.

The group's latest activities include shooting down a U.S. drone over Yemen and attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea. These actions have drawn attention to the Houthis' strategies and their increasingly pivotal role in the region's geopolitics.

With support from Iran, the Houthis seized control of northern Yemen a decade ago and have since been locked in a civil war against the Saudi-backed government. As their influence grows, the Houthis are likely to seek more advanced weaponry and could broaden their campaign beyond the Middle East, posing a significant threat to international maritime security.

