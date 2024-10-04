Aaditya Thackeray Urges Focus on Present Amidst Savarkar Beef Row

In response to recent claims made by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao regarding Veer Savarkar's dietary habits, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has advocated for focusing on the present and future. Thackeray emphasized that the actions of historical figures should guide current endeavors to improve the nation's trajectory, rather than spark controversy about past practices.

The controversy centers on Rao's statements, which allege that Savarkar, despite being a Chitpavan Brahmin, consumed beef and held ideologies distinct from Indian culture. Rao further argued that the philosophies and approaches of Savarkar should not triumph over those of Mahatma Gandhi, urging a dialogue on the ideological differences.

Rao also took aim at other historical figures like Muhammad Ali Jinnah, pointing out his dietary choices to illustrate non-fundamentalist tendencies. The remarks have sparked discussion on ideological distinctions between prominent historical figures and underline the necessity for social and political awareness amidst growing right-wing narratives. (ANI)

