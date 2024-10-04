Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Urges Focus on Present Amidst Savarkar Beef Row

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray advises focusing on present and future rather than on past controversies, in response to claims about Veer Savarkar’s diet. Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao criticized Savarkar's ideology, contrasting it with Mahatma Gandhi's. The debate highlights historical and ideological distinctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:56 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Urges Focus on Present Amidst Savarkar Beef Row
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent claims made by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao regarding Veer Savarkar's dietary habits, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has advocated for focusing on the present and future. Thackeray emphasized that the actions of historical figures should guide current endeavors to improve the nation's trajectory, rather than spark controversy about past practices.

The controversy centers on Rao's statements, which allege that Savarkar, despite being a Chitpavan Brahmin, consumed beef and held ideologies distinct from Indian culture. Rao further argued that the philosophies and approaches of Savarkar should not triumph over those of Mahatma Gandhi, urging a dialogue on the ideological differences.

Rao also took aim at other historical figures like Muhammad Ali Jinnah, pointing out his dietary choices to illustrate non-fundamentalist tendencies. The remarks have sparked discussion on ideological distinctions between prominent historical figures and underline the necessity for social and political awareness amidst growing right-wing narratives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024