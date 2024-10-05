High-Stakes Haryana: A Pivotal Assembly Election
Polling commenced for Haryana's 90 Assembly seats amidst tight security. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and various high-profile leaders voted early. The battle is fierce with over 1,027 candidates, including Congress hopeful for a comeback against BJP. Voter turnout dynamics are crucial to the results.
Amid stringent security, polling in Haryana for 90 Assembly seats began on Saturday morning, with 9.53% turnout reported within the first two hours.
Early voters included Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. Fierce competition is evident with top leaders vying for victory.
Voter turnout is a decisive factor as Congress aims to reclaim power from the BJP. Security remains tight with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, ensuring smooth electoral processes.
