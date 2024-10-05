Left Menu

High-Stakes Haryana: A Pivotal Assembly Election

Polling commenced for Haryana's 90 Assembly seats amidst tight security. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and various high-profile leaders voted early. The battle is fierce with over 1,027 candidates, including Congress hopeful for a comeback against BJP. Voter turnout dynamics are crucial to the results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 10:21 IST
High-Stakes Haryana: A Pivotal Assembly Election
  • Country:
  • India

Amid stringent security, polling in Haryana for 90 Assembly seats began on Saturday morning, with 9.53% turnout reported within the first two hours.

Early voters included Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. Fierce competition is evident with top leaders vying for victory.

Voter turnout is a decisive factor as Congress aims to reclaim power from the BJP. Security remains tight with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, ensuring smooth electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024