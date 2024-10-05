High-Stakes Haryana: A Pivotal Assembly Election

Amid stringent security, polling in Haryana for 90 Assembly seats began on Saturday morning, with 9.53% turnout reported within the first two hours.

Early voters included Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. Fierce competition is evident with top leaders vying for victory.

Voter turnout is a decisive factor as Congress aims to reclaim power from the BJP. Security remains tight with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, ensuring smooth electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)