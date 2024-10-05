Escalation of Conflict: Israel Expands Strikes in Lebanon and Gaza

Israel intensified its military campaign in Lebanon on Saturday, launching airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and, for the first time, a Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon. This latest offensive killed a Hamas military wing official and his family, signaling an escalation in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Reports indicate six fatalities from over a dozen Israeli airstrikes, with both Hamas and Hezbollah officials being targeted. The strikes have displaced 1.2 million Lebanese residents, including many Hezbollah fighters and civilians, as Israel continues its ground operations toward crippling Hezbollah's infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Palestinian medical officials reported that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of several individuals, including children. The military has enforced evacuation warnings, aiming to clear areas around the strategic Netzarim corridor while tensions grow amidst a staggering civilian toll in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)