Left Menu

Escalation of Conflict: Israel Expands Strikes in Lebanon and Gaza

Israel expanded its military operations in Lebanon, targeting Beirut's suburbs and a Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon, amid a broader conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah. The Israeli military's strikes have resulted in significant casualties and mandatory evacuations, intensifying regional tensions as the conflict continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:04 IST
Escalation of Conflict: Israel Expands Strikes in Lebanon and Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel intensified its military campaign in Lebanon on Saturday, launching airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and, for the first time, a Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon. This latest offensive killed a Hamas military wing official and his family, signaling an escalation in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Reports indicate six fatalities from over a dozen Israeli airstrikes, with both Hamas and Hezbollah officials being targeted. The strikes have displaced 1.2 million Lebanese residents, including many Hezbollah fighters and civilians, as Israel continues its ground operations toward crippling Hezbollah's infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Palestinian medical officials reported that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of several individuals, including children. The military has enforced evacuation warnings, aiming to clear areas around the strategic Netzarim corridor while tensions grow amidst a staggering civilian toll in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024