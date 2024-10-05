Navigating Diplomacy: Modi's Efforts in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with leaders of Russia and Ukraine signify the start of a dialogue aiming to address a prolonged conflict. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Modi's unique position to facilitate communication, indicating global support for India's diplomatic efforts in this critical issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent engagements with leaders from Russia and Ukraine mark the inception of a crucial communication channel amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Speaking at The Conclave 2024, organized by Pratidin Time, Jaishankar emphasized Modi's distinct capability to converse with both heads of state, underscoring the respect and trust accorded to him by international counterparts.
The meetings underscore India's diplomatic maneuvering to foster dialogue, with Modi holding multiple discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's visit to Russia further cemented the communication efforts.
