Left Menu

Navigating Diplomacy: Modi's Efforts in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with leaders of Russia and Ukraine signify the start of a dialogue aiming to address a prolonged conflict. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Modi's unique position to facilitate communication, indicating global support for India's diplomatic efforts in this critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:31 IST
Navigating Diplomacy: Modi's Efforts in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent engagements with leaders from Russia and Ukraine mark the inception of a crucial communication channel amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Speaking at The Conclave 2024, organized by Pratidin Time, Jaishankar emphasized Modi's distinct capability to converse with both heads of state, underscoring the respect and trust accorded to him by international counterparts.

The meetings underscore India's diplomatic maneuvering to foster dialogue, with Modi holding multiple discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's visit to Russia further cemented the communication efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024