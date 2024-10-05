Navigating Diplomacy: Modi's Efforts in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent engagements with leaders from Russia and Ukraine mark the inception of a crucial communication channel amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Speaking at The Conclave 2024, organized by Pratidin Time, Jaishankar emphasized Modi's distinct capability to converse with both heads of state, underscoring the respect and trust accorded to him by international counterparts.

The meetings underscore India's diplomatic maneuvering to foster dialogue, with Modi holding multiple discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's visit to Russia further cemented the communication efforts.

