Jammu and Kashmir Awaits Historic Assembly Election Results

The much-anticipated vote count for Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly elections as a Union Territory will reveal the fate of 873 candidates vying for 90 seats. The elections, held in three phases, saw a voter turnout of 63.45%. National Conference-Congress alliance leads exit poll predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:50 IST
All eyes are on Jammu and Kashmir as the region's first assembly elections since its reconstitution as a Union Territory edge towards a conclusion. On Tuesday, a rigorous three-tier security system will ensure a smooth vote-counting process at 20 centers across the area, reinvigorating political fervor.

As the fate of 873 candidates hangs in the balance, the excitement peaks in numerous high-stakes battlegrounds. With prominent contenders like National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and BJP's Ravindra Raina among others, the elections have captivated the attention of political enthusiasts across the nation.

Exit polls indicate a likely victory for the National Conference-Congress alliance. Meanwhile, newer parties and independents are not expected to make a significant impact, although surprises could still await as results unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

