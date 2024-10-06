Left Menu

Escalating Conflicts: Airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike hit a mosque in central Gaza, killing 19, while ongoing strikes in Beirut targeted Hezbollah sites. Clashes have escalated since October 2023, resulting in thousands of casualties in both Gaza and Lebanon. French President Macron called for a halt to arms exports to Gaza amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent escalation of Middle Eastern conflict, an Israeli airstrike targeted a mosque in central Gaza, leaving at least 19 dead according to Palestinian officials. Displaced individuals seeking refuge were caught in the strike near Deir al-Balah's main hospital, while another attack on a school resulted in four additional casualties.

Israeli strikes also intensified in Beirut's southern suburbs, with over 30 bombardments hitting areas suspected of harboring Hezbollah forces. The strikes targeted crucial infrastructure, such as a gas station and medical supply warehouse, as tensions with Hezbollah remain high since the October 2023 confrontations.

In response to the ongoing strife, French President Emmanuel Macron urged a cessation of arms exports to the region, emphasizing détente and diplomatic dialogue as priorities. Macron's remarks were met with criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, but highlighted the urgent need to address the humanitarian toll of these hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

