Champai Soren's Health: A Temporary Setback
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised due to blood sugar-related issues but is reported to be stable, as per hospital sources. Despite his health scare, Soren plans to continue engaging with his community through video conferencing. The 67-year-old politician recently joined the BJP, citing disrespect in his previous party.
- Country:
- India
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur after experiencing complications related to his blood sugar levels. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, causing concern among his supporters and the political community.
Soren's condition has been reported as stable and improving, according to Dr. Sudhir Rai, the hospital's General Manager. In a social media post, Soren reassured his followers, stating there was no cause for concern, and announced his intention to attend an upcoming event via video conferencing.
This health setback comes shortly after Soren joined the BJP in August following alleged disrespect within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. His brief tenure as Chief Minister ended in July after facilitating Hemant Soren's return post-bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Probe Over Tirupati Laddu Scandal
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Government and BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
BJP Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Mobile Internet Suspension During Exams
BJP Leader Criticizes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Hindu Rituals
BJP, RSS made 'derogatory remarks' against Rahul Gandhi, Cong will launch agitation against 'this poisonous mindset': Kharge in J-K.