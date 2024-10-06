Left Menu

Champai Soren's Health: A Temporary Setback

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised due to blood sugar-related issues but is reported to be stable, as per hospital sources. Despite his health scare, Soren plans to continue engaging with his community through video conferencing. The 67-year-old politician recently joined the BJP, citing disrespect in his previous party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:30 IST
Champai Soren's Health: A Temporary Setback
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur after experiencing complications related to his blood sugar levels. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, causing concern among his supporters and the political community.

Soren's condition has been reported as stable and improving, according to Dr. Sudhir Rai, the hospital's General Manager. In a social media post, Soren reassured his followers, stating there was no cause for concern, and announced his intention to attend an upcoming event via video conferencing.

This health setback comes shortly after Soren joined the BJP in August following alleged disrespect within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. His brief tenure as Chief Minister ended in July after facilitating Hemant Soren's return post-bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024