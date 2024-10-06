Champai Soren's Health: A Temporary Setback

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur after experiencing complications related to his blood sugar levels. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, causing concern among his supporters and the political community.

Soren's condition has been reported as stable and improving, according to Dr. Sudhir Rai, the hospital's General Manager. In a social media post, Soren reassured his followers, stating there was no cause for concern, and announced his intention to attend an upcoming event via video conferencing.

This health setback comes shortly after Soren joined the BJP in August following alleged disrespect within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. His brief tenure as Chief Minister ended in July after facilitating Hemant Soren's return post-bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)