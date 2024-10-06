Diplomatic Hopes: Jaishankar's Historic Visit to Islamabad

Khursheed Mahmood Kasuri, Pakistan's former foreign minister, has described External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's forthcoming visit to Islamabad as a 'positive development' with the potential to alleviate tensions between India and Pakistan.

India announced Friday that Jaishankar would lead a delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on October 15-16. However, he has ruled out the possibility of bilateral talks during this visit.

Kasuri remarked that while the visit is primarily multilateral, it could serve as an avenue to ease ongoing tensions. Citing past precedents, he stressed the significance of resuming dialogue and restoring key links amidst increased regional unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)