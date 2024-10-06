Left Menu

Diplomatic Hopes: Jaishankar's Historic Visit to Islamabad

Pakistan's ex-foreign minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasuri views S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Islamabad as a chance to ease India-Pakistan tensions. Despite no planned bilateral talks, the visit's multilateral context might foster renewed ties. Past instances show potential opportunities for dialogue amidst regional developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:36 IST
Diplomatic Hopes: Jaishankar's Historic Visit to Islamabad
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Khursheed Mahmood Kasuri, Pakistan's former foreign minister, has described External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's forthcoming visit to Islamabad as a 'positive development' with the potential to alleviate tensions between India and Pakistan.

India announced Friday that Jaishankar would lead a delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on October 15-16. However, he has ruled out the possibility of bilateral talks during this visit.

Kasuri remarked that while the visit is primarily multilateral, it could serve as an avenue to ease ongoing tensions. Citing past precedents, he stressed the significance of resuming dialogue and restoring key links amidst increased regional unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024