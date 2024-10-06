Tensions Erupt in Ghaziabad as BJP MLA Sparks Controversy
BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar claimed protesters attacked the Dasna Devi temple, stating police should have used lethal force. The crowd gathered against Yati Narsinghanand's remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Security has been heightened, and FIRs are filed against protesters and Narsinghanand for inciting tensions.
In a fiery statement, BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar accused protesters of attacking the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad on Friday, insisting that the police should have opened fire on the alleged attackers. His remarks have sparked widespread controversy.
A considerable crowd gathered outside the temple to protest against priest Yati Narsinghanand's derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. The priest, already facing several police complaints, is at the center of this escalating dispute.
The security around the temple has been tightened, and law enforcement has registered multiple FIRs against the protesters and Narsinghanand. Despite the tensions, Gurjar defended the priest, attributing his controversial remarks to anger over attacks on Sanatan Dharma.
