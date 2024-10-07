Political Barbs Escalate: FIR Filed Amidst Defamation Allegations

A political skirmish on social media took a legal turn after Uttar Pradesh minister A K Sharma's brother filed a defamation case against Samajwadi Party members in Mau district.

This follows a heated exchange between Sharma's office and the SP Media Cell over issues of power, cleanliness, and urban development, marked by unruly language and accusations.

Questions of nepotism and corruption were central to the row, leading Sharma's office to formally lodge a complaint, as the political tension deepens with each social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)