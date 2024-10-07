Political Drama Unfolds: Caste Census and Allegations in Karnataka

In a political storm, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of creating a diversion with the caste census issue. This, Kumaraswamy argues, is intended to overshadow an ongoing Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case involving Siddaramaiah.

The longstanding caste census report, originally initiated in 2014, has resurfaced, sparking controversy and criticism. It was compiled by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes and has faced objections from prominent community groups, labeling it as unscientific.

Discussion within the Congress-led government over making the report public has intensified. While some within the party push for its release, others express reservations, linking the timing to political maneuvering ahead of possible elections. The report's disclosure remains a contentious issue as legal probes continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)