Gujarat's 'Vikas Saptah': A Celebration of Modi's Legacy

The BJP government in Gujarat has kicked off 'Vikas Saptah', celebrating the state's development milestones under Narendra Modi's leadership. The initiative, launched on Monday, marks the period from October 7 to 15 as a week of development celebrations.

Narendra Modi, who served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 before becoming India's Prime Minister, is credited with propelling the state towards significant growth. Announced at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the event celebrates the day Modi first took office in 2001.

The celebrations include cultural performances and 'Vikas Walks' at key locations, alongside an online pledge platform for citizens to commit to the 'Bharat Vikas Pledge'. Events aim to unite officials and citizens in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India.

