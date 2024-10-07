'Gogo Didi' Scheme Sparks Political Row in Jharkhand

In a sharp escalation of pre-election tensions, Chief Minister Hemant Soren of Jharkhand has instructed deputy commissioners to file cases against violations of Election Commission norms, amid allegations of the opposition BJP's non-compliance.

The conflict arose after the BJP introduced its 'Gogo Didi' scheme, promising financial aid to women. The ruling JMM party alleges the BJP is violating rules by enrolling women into the scheme tied to potential electoral benefits, which they argue amounts to bribery.

Countering the claims, BJP leaders, including Himanta Biswa Sarma and Babulal Marandi, maintain their programs are within legal rights until an official election notification is released, pushing back against what they term government interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)