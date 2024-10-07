'Gogo Didi' Scheme Sparks Political Row in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged action against BJP's 'Gogo Didi' scheme for allegedly violating Election Commission norms. The BJP promises Rs 2,100 monthly to women, countering existing schemes. Political tensions rise as elections approach, with accusations of bribery and political interference.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp escalation of pre-election tensions, Chief Minister Hemant Soren of Jharkhand has instructed deputy commissioners to file cases against violations of Election Commission norms, amid allegations of the opposition BJP's non-compliance.
The conflict arose after the BJP introduced its 'Gogo Didi' scheme, promising financial aid to women. The ruling JMM party alleges the BJP is violating rules by enrolling women into the scheme tied to potential electoral benefits, which they argue amounts to bribery.
Countering the claims, BJP leaders, including Himanta Biswa Sarma and Babulal Marandi, maintain their programs are within legal rights until an official election notification is released, pushing back against what they term government interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Hemant Soren
- BJP
- Election Commission
- Gogo Didi
- scheme
- women
- elections
- bribe
- manifesto
ALSO READ
Mayawati Condemns Government Negligence on Women's Safety
Indian women's team wins its maiden Chess Olympiad title beating Azerbaijan in Budapest.
Indian Women's Chess Team Wins Maiden Gold at 45th Chess Olympiad
Three Women Arrested for Assaulting Anganwadi Worker in Odisha
Himachal Pradesh Expands Educational Loan Scheme for Overseas Studies