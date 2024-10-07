Imran Khan's Sisters Arrested Amidst Fresh Charges

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, into police custody as their case unfolds. Arrest warrants have also been issued for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The siblings were apprehended on Friday at D-Chowk during a demonstration organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), resulting in terrorism charges against them at Kohsar Police Station.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, after reviewing both defense and state arguments, extended the physical remand for one day. Fresh cases have been filed against several PTI leaders for alleged acts of violence during a weekend protest.

