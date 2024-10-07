Imran Khan's Sisters Arrested Amidst Fresh Charges
Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan, have been remanded in custody by a Pakistan anti-terrorism court. Arrest warrants were issued for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The sisters were arrested at a PTI demonstration in D-Chowk and face terrorism charges alongside other party leaders.
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, into police custody as their case unfolds. Arrest warrants have also been issued for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The siblings were apprehended on Friday at D-Chowk during a demonstration organized by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), resulting in terrorism charges against them at Kohsar Police Station.
Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, after reviewing both defense and state arguments, extended the physical remand for one day. Fresh cases have been filed against several PTI leaders for alleged acts of violence during a weekend protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
