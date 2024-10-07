Supreme Court Kicks Off Term with Hot-Button Issues

The U.S. Supreme Court's new term commenced on Monday with a docket packed with contentious issues, from gun rights to transgender laws. Arguments began with cases on unemployment compensation and pet food litigation, while notable rejections included appeals linked to abortion and high-profile convicts, marking the court's continued conservative pivot.

The justices denied hearing several critical appeals, including the Biden administration's attempt to enforce abortion-related federal guidance in Texas. They also turned down challenges related to free speech involving social media platform X and high-profile criminal cases involving R. Kelly and Stephen Calk.

Looking ahead, the court is set to tackle major cases including the Biden administration's defense of regulations on 'ghost guns' and workplace discrimination cases. As the court grapples with ethics and scrutiny, it is poised to address upcoming election disputes, with potential implications for the U.S. presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)