Haryana Elections 2024: BJP Confident of Hat-Trick Victory

As votes are counted for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta expresses strong confidence in a third consecutive victory for the party. Gupta dismisses AAP's chances as tokenistic, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlights BJP's track record in development and anti-corruption efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gian Chand Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the vote counting for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections commenced at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta voiced his confidence in securing a third consecutive victory for the party in the state. Gupta, asserting faith in the BJP's electoral symbol, the 'Lotus', emphasized the support from divine blessings, stating his certainty in winning the Panchkula seat.

Gupta further predicted the BJP's majority win, citing positive internal feedback and downplaying adverse exit poll predictions, similar to prior misjudgments in Chhattisgarh elections. He dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign as lacking seriousness and foresaw little success for their candidates.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, contesting from Kurukshetra's Ladwa assembly, stressed the BJP's decade-long developmental contributions and integrity, contrasting it with Congress's corruption. He interacted with party workers at Saini Samaj Dharamshala, reinforcing BJP's commitment to govern with a focus on continued state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

