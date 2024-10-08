Election Drama: BJP and Congress Battle in Key States

In an electrifying election atmosphere, the ruling BJP has edged slightly ahead of the Congress in Haryana, while a decisive victory appears imminent for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission's website revealed the trends on Tuesday morning.

As votes were counted, the contest in Haryana became a nail-biting affair. The BJP, seeking a third consecutive term, was leading in 47 of 90 seats, just over the halfway mark. Congress, despite early leads, slipped to 36 seats. Vote share percentages were closely matched, with Congress at 40.5% and the BJP at 38.7%.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the NC-Congress alliance was leading in 47 of 90 seats. Given this coalition's strength, they could secure a majority, marking a significant political shift since the nullification of Article 370 in 2019. Security remains tight across all counting centers in this sensitive region.

(With inputs from agencies.)