Election Drama: BJP and Congress Battle in Key States

In Haryana, the BJP is slightly ahead of Congress, while the NC-Congress alliance leads in Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly election since the region's 2019 reorganization. Both parties express confidence, with the political tension marked by close vote shares and high security at counting centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:08 IST
In an electrifying election atmosphere, the ruling BJP has edged slightly ahead of the Congress in Haryana, while a decisive victory appears imminent for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission's website revealed the trends on Tuesday morning.

As votes were counted, the contest in Haryana became a nail-biting affair. The BJP, seeking a third consecutive term, was leading in 47 of 90 seats, just over the halfway mark. Congress, despite early leads, slipped to 36 seats. Vote share percentages were closely matched, with Congress at 40.5% and the BJP at 38.7%.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the NC-Congress alliance was leading in 47 of 90 seats. Given this coalition's strength, they could secure a majority, marking a significant political shift since the nullification of Article 370 in 2019. Security remains tight across all counting centers in this sensitive region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

