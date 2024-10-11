Left Menu

Beirut's Blasts: The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 18 people and wounded 92 in central Beirut. The attacks, aimed at Hezbollah militants, also resulted in significant destruction. In a related incident, 27 were killed in a school in Gaza. Rising tensions highlight the escalating conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran.

  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a marked escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut have killed at least 18 people and injured 92, according to Lebanese health authorities. The raids wrought significant destruction, with one building reduced to rubble, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

The airstrikes, occurring in typically peaceful areas of the Lebanese capital, represent a strategic shift by Israel, which has intensified its operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the attacks continue to have devastating consequences, with buildings collapsing and ongoing explosions reported by eyewitnesses.

Simultaneously, in Gaza, an Israeli strike on a school killed 27, amid allegations of targeting militant operations. The situation remains tense, with the conflict expanding beyond Lebanon and into the Palestinian enclave, suggesting further volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

