World News Briefs: Global Events and Key Developments

North Korea's Workers' Party celebrated its 79th anniversary with modest events as Kim Jong Un urged workers to embrace revolutionary ideals. A focus on training reflects the country's political priorities amid a backdrop of past military parades.

The Mexican Senate approved regulations for electing judges, aiming to shift judicial power to the people and combat corruption. While proponents see this as a step towards accountability, critics question its effectiveness against entrenched corruption.

In Haiti, escalating gang violence intensifies as communities grieve recent massacre victims. Residents of Arcahaie call for increased security measures amid relentless attacks from the Canaan gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)