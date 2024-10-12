Maharashtra Congress Suspends MLA Sulbha Khodke Ahead of Elections

The Maharashtra Congress has suspended Sulbha Khodke, an MLA from Amravati, for six years due to alleged 'anti-party activities' just before the assembly elections. Khodke was implicated in cross-voting, leading to the defeat of opposition candidate Jayant Patil in the legislative council elections earlier this year.

State Congress chief Nana Patole announced her suspension following numerous complaints of her working against the party. The decision was made under the directive of Maharashtra's party in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

Khodke's husband is known to be a close associate of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Sources indicate that Khodke may join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party soon.

