Legacy of Alex Salmond: A Political Titan's Journey

Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland and a key proponent of Scottish independence, has passed away at 69. He led the Scottish National Party's campaign for independence in 2014, although it ended in defeat. He resigned from SNP in 2018 amid allegations and later founded the Alba Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:33 IST
Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland and a stalwart campaigner for the country's independence from the UK, has passed away at 69.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, confirmed Salmond's death, mentioning him as a 'central figure in politics for over three decades.' Salmond's leadership of the Scottish National Party was instrumental during the 2014 independence referendum where his campaign garnered 45% of the vote but did not succeed.

In 2018, Salmond resigned from the SNP following allegations of sexual harassment. Following this, he established a new political party, Alba.

