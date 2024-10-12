Legacy of Alex Salmond: A Political Titan's Journey

Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland and a stalwart campaigner for the country's independence from the UK, has passed away at 69.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, confirmed Salmond's death, mentioning him as a 'central figure in politics for over three decades.' Salmond's leadership of the Scottish National Party was instrumental during the 2014 independence referendum where his campaign garnered 45% of the vote but did not succeed.

In 2018, Salmond resigned from the SNP following allegations of sexual harassment. Following this, he established a new political party, Alba.

