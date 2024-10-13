Kerala's Political Tension: Governor vs Chief Minister

The political dispute between the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues to escalate, with Vijayan accusing the Governor of launching personal attacks and a vilification campaign against him and the state.

The Chief Minister responded to Khan's criticism over a delayed answer to a letter, arguing that scrutiny of legislature bills should take precedence, as asserted by the Supreme Court. Vijayan refuted claims about anti-national activities, suggesting the Governor was relying on unsubstantiated media reports.

Vijayan also addressed allegations related to gold smuggling, explaining legal tax and economic implications. The conflict reveals ongoing tensions, highlighted by Khan's summons to state officials, and criticisms from political rivals labeling the row as mere political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)