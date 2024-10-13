New Dawn in Jammu and Kashmir: A Democratic Shift

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant political development as President's rule was withdrawn, enabling the formation of a new government in the union territory. The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification formalizing this decision.

The notification, signed by President Droupadi Murmu, stated that the central rule, imposed since October 31, 2019, following the region's bifurcation, has been revoked. The order paves the way for appointing a chief minister under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the recent assembly elections and is prepared to form the government with NC vice president Omar Abdullah set to become the next chief minister. This marks a new era for Jammu and Kashmir, which was under central rule after the BJP withdrew support from Mehbooba Mufti's government in 2017.

