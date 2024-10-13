Left Menu

New Dawn in Jammu and Kashmir: A Democratic Shift

President's rule ended in Jammu and Kashmir, allowing the formation of a new government. The National Conference-Congress alliance, with Omar Abdullah as the next chief minister, is set to lead. The decision follows the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act and the region’s political restructuring in 2019.

Updated: 13-10-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:33 IST
New Dawn in Jammu and Kashmir: A Democratic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant political development as President's rule was withdrawn, enabling the formation of a new government in the union territory. The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification formalizing this decision.

The notification, signed by President Droupadi Murmu, stated that the central rule, imposed since October 31, 2019, following the region's bifurcation, has been revoked. The order paves the way for appointing a chief minister under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the recent assembly elections and is prepared to form the government with NC vice president Omar Abdullah set to become the next chief minister. This marks a new era for Jammu and Kashmir, which was under central rule after the BJP withdrew support from Mehbooba Mufti's government in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

