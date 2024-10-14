BJP's Third Term Triumph in Haryana: A Historic Milestone
BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Satish Poonia conducted a meeting in Panchkula to evaluate preparations for the new government swearing-in ceremony slated for October 17th. The BJP is set to govern Haryana for a historic third term, marking a significant achievement under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Satish Poonia convened a strategic meeting in Panchkula on Monday to assess the preparedness for the swearing-in of the new state government, scheduled for October 17.
Key figures, including former assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and former MP Sanjay Bhatia, attended. The meeting included site inspections at Panchkula's Dussehra ground, where the ceremony will occur.
Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, this marks the BJP's third consecutive term in Haryana, with tight security expected as dignitaries like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J P Nadda attend the historic event.
