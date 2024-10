Diplomatic Showdown: Canada-India Relations in Turmoil

A diplomatic storm has erupted as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian officials' involvement in the killing of a Canadian national, sharing details with Five Eyes allies.

Following the claim, India dismissed Trudeau's allegations, expelling six Canadian diplomats and pulling back its high commissioner. This development marked a significant escalation in already strained India-Canada relations.

Trudeau cited past instances of interference and expressed concerns over public safety. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected the accusations, challenging the integrity of Canada's claims. The U.S. remains silent on the crisis affecting its close allies.

