Netanyahu Prioritizes National Interest Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserts its national interest in planning retaliatory strikes against Iran, focusing on military targets instead of nuclear or oil sites. This comes amid rising tensions due to Iran's attack on October 1 and concerns over U.S. political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:03 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a pivotal statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that while his country values U.S. opinions, its actions will ultimately reflect its own national interests. The announcement came as expectations grew of Israeli military retaliation against Iran following the latter's missile attack on October 1.

The Washington Post reported that Netanyahu assured the Biden administration of a focused military response, targeting Iranian military assets rather than nuclear or oil facilities, to avert a broader conflict. This strategic approach also aims to avoid entangling U.S. domestic politics, specifically concerning the perception of influencing the U.S. elections.

As tensions escalate, Gulf states have petitioned Washington to deter any Israeli strikes on Iranian oil sites, fearing retaliation against their own facilities. Meanwhile, global oil markets remain jittery over the potential disruption caused by Israeli-Iranian hostilities.

