Election Commission Gears Up for Major Announcements

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, alongside potential bypolls for vacant seats in the Lok Sabha. The press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 PM, addressing vacant seats in Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:32 IST
The Election Commission is poised to reveal the schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections in a high-stakes announcement on Tuesday.

Scheduled to take place during a 3:30 PM press conference, the EC is expected to outline the timelines for these pivotal state elections, which follow the closure of the Maharashtra assembly on November 26 and Jharkhand in early January.

Furthermore, the commission is anticipated to address impending bypolls for three significant Lok Sabha constituencies: Wayanad, Nanded, and Basirhat, necessitated by recent vacancies due to the departure of prominent politicians.

