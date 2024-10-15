Left Menu

Legacy of Lee Kuan Yew: The Controversy Over His Family Home

Lee Kuan Yew's family is divided over the fate of his home following the recent passing of his daughter. While his eldest son believes the government should decide, his younger son insists on fulfilling their father's wish to demolish the house after Lee Wei Ling's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:03 IST
Legacy of Lee Kuan Yew: The Controversy Over His Family Home
Lee Kuan Yew Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The youngest son of Singapore's founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, announced plans to demolish his father’s residence in honor of his wishes, after the recent death of sibling Lee Wei Ling. The Lee family, including former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has been divided on this issue since 2015.

Lee Hsien Yang, speaking via Facebook, declared his role as the sole living executor of the estate, emphasizing his commitment to fulfill his father's will, which stated the home should be demolished after Wei Ling moved out. He plans to replace the historic bungalow with a private family residence.

The government had previously considered options to preserve the home as a heritage site. Such decisions, advised by a committee in 2018, remain unsettled. Lee Hsien Loong was open to the recommendations but deferred a final decision to future administrations. Current Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024