Legacy of Lee Kuan Yew: The Controversy Over His Family Home

The youngest son of Singapore's founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, announced plans to demolish his father’s residence in honor of his wishes, after the recent death of sibling Lee Wei Ling. The Lee family, including former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has been divided on this issue since 2015.

Lee Hsien Yang, speaking via Facebook, declared his role as the sole living executor of the estate, emphasizing his commitment to fulfill his father's will, which stated the home should be demolished after Wei Ling moved out. He plans to replace the historic bungalow with a private family residence.

The government had previously considered options to preserve the home as a heritage site. Such decisions, advised by a committee in 2018, remain unsettled. Lee Hsien Loong was open to the recommendations but deferred a final decision to future administrations. Current Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)