India-Canada Diplomatic Strain: CPI(M) Calls for Unified Front

Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, the CPI (Marxist) has called on the Indian government to involve opposition parties in discussions related to the ongoing crisis.

The Left party highlighted that the activities of anti-India Khalistani elements in Canada pose a significant threat to national security, urging the government to address these concerns effectively.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated further after Canadian authorities connected an Indian criminal gang with government agents, targeting South Asian communities. The Indian government, however, has dismissed these allegations, leading to a diplomatic standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)