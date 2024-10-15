BJP Strategizes for Delhi: Appoints Baijayant Panda as Poll In-Charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has designated Baijayant Jay Panda, a vice-president within the party, as the chief overseer for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. Alongside him, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg has been appointed as the co-incharge for this critical political contest.

Panda, who represents Odisha in the Lok Sabha, previously managed organizational duties for Delhi, giving him essential insights into the party's functional dynamics in the region. His new role is seen as a strategic move to leverage his experience for BJP's political advantage in the capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections are anticipated to take place early next year, carrying significant symbolic weight despite the Union Territory's limited political clout. BJP aims to reclaim power in Delhi, a position it last held in 1998, and confronts Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)