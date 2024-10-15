Left Menu

BJP Strategizes for Delhi: Appoints Baijayant Panda as Poll In-Charge

The BJP has appointed Baijayant Jay Panda as in-charge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. As a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, Panda brings vital experience to the role. His appointment is part of the BJP's strategy to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has designated Baijayant Jay Panda, a vice-president within the party, as the chief overseer for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. Alongside him, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg has been appointed as the co-incharge for this critical political contest.

Panda, who represents Odisha in the Lok Sabha, previously managed organizational duties for Delhi, giving him essential insights into the party's functional dynamics in the region. His new role is seen as a strategic move to leverage his experience for BJP's political advantage in the capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections are anticipated to take place early next year, carrying significant symbolic weight despite the Union Territory's limited political clout. BJP aims to reclaim power in Delhi, a position it last held in 1998, and confronts Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent adversary.

