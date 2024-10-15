Left Menu

North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine: A New Twist

The U.S. expresses concern about reports of North Korean soldiers reportedly fighting for Russia in Ukraine. This involvement represents a potential intensified desperation for Russia, according to the White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:02 IST
North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine: A New Twist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has expressed its concern over reports that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. This was confirmed by Sean Savett, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, on Tuesday.

Savett highlighted that if these allegations are verified, it would indicate a new level of desperation for Russia amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The development raises significant geopolitical concerns and could signal a shift in alliances and strategies in the region's conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024