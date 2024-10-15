North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine: A New Twist

The United States has expressed its concern over reports that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. This was confirmed by Sean Savett, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, on Tuesday.

Savett highlighted that if these allegations are verified, it would indicate a new level of desperation for Russia amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The development raises significant geopolitical concerns and could signal a shift in alliances and strategies in the region's conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)