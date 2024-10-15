North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine: A New Twist
The U.S. expresses concern about reports of North Korean soldiers reportedly fighting for Russia in Ukraine. This involvement represents a potential intensified desperation for Russia, according to the White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett.
The United States has expressed its concern over reports that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. This was confirmed by Sean Savett, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, on Tuesday.
Savett highlighted that if these allegations are verified, it would indicate a new level of desperation for Russia amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
The development raises significant geopolitical concerns and could signal a shift in alliances and strategies in the region's conflict dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
