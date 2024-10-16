Tensions Rise: Hezbollah Amplifies Attacks on Israel Amid Humanitarian Concerns
In a tense escalation, Hezbollah's acting leader announces plans to increase rocket attacks targeting more Israeli cities amid heightened conflict. This follows a deadly Israeli airstrike in northern Lebanon. The U.S. responds by deploying military aid to Israel, while urging Israel to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel is escalating, with the militant group's acting leader, Naim Kassem, pledging to expand rocket attacks into key Israeli cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa. This announcement follows a deadly Israeli airstrike in northern Lebanon, an area outside Hezbollah's usual influence.
In response, the United States has deployed troops to Israel to support an American missile-defense system. The move is aimed at safeguarding against further missile attacks potentially backed by Iran, a key ally of Hezbollah and Hamas. Washington also urged Israel to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza to maintain its access to U.S. weapons funding.
Monday's airstrike in northern Lebanon resulted in at least 22 casualties, prompting an investigation call by the United Nations. The attack has fueled concerns about a broader Israeli offensive in Lebanon, affecting not just Hezbollah strongholds but civilian populations across the region.
