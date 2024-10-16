Georgia Judge Pauses Ballot Verification Rule Amid Election Uncertainty

The electoral process in Georgia faced a significant development as a judge temporarily stopped a rule mandating hand-counting of ballots. This decision arrives just weeks before the critical 2024 election, aiming to prevent confusion and disorder in the voting process.

Judge Robert McBurney highlighted that his ruling intends to address the uncertainty that the new verification process introduced. This change comes amid heightened scrutiny of voting procedures after recent contentious elections.

The rule, initiated in August, empowered county boards to probe discrepancies between ballots and voter numbers. Supported largely by allies of Donald Trump, the rule was met with opposition from Democratic leaders who argued it was a tactic to cast doubt on election outcomes. The temporary halt is seen as a bolster to the democratic process.

