Omar Abdullah's Swearing In: A New Dawn for Jammu and Kashmir

Senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh on Wednesday expressed optimism regarding the formation of a successful government under Omar Abdullah, following his oath-taking as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Singh highlighted the importance of conducting free and fair elections that allowed the people of J-K to express their political aspirations. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir, once the crown of India, now reduced to a union territory, should regain its statehood.

The Congress, with just six seats, takes a minor role in the current political framework, while Farooq Abdullah's party holds a majority without their support. The newly elected government faces numerous challenges, including creating job opportunities and business prospects for the youth. Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's commitment to restoring statehood, aligning with Omar Abdullah's new leadership.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged the Prime Minister to promptly address the people's desire for statehood restoration. He highlighted that the restoration of statehood was a priority in their agenda, following the delimitation and elections. The first cabinet formation indicates a move towards governance, and the Prime Minister's prompt response is anticipated. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also called for a resolution concerning the abrogation of Article 370, reflecting the people's enduring hardships since August 2019.

With the return of a stable government in Jammu and Kashmir, the region anticipates progress under Omar Abdullah, the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory, as National Conference (NC) members and allies took office. The swearing-in ceremony at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar saw the participation of notable political leaders, signifying a pivotal moment amid the region's complex political landscape.

