Priyanka Gandhi's Expected Landslide Victory in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi is on track to secure a historic victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, as senior Congress leader A K Antony predicts an overwhelming win. Other candidates are expected to face a severe defeat, Antony declared on Wednesday.

Following the AICC's announcement of Priyanka's candidacy for the seat previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi, Antony noted that her presence is set to buoy the Congress's chances in concurrent bypolls in Kerala's Palakkad and Chelakkara constituencies.

Antony expressed confidence in Priyanka's as a force to rejuvenate Wayanad, devastated by recent landslides, and to revive its ailing economy. Her engagement is anticipated to enhance tourism and employment opportunities, bringing back Wayanad's prosperous days.

(With inputs from agencies.)