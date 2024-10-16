Priyanka Gandhi's Expected Landslide Victory in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi is poised to win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a significant majority, according to veteran Congress leader A K Antony. Her candidacy is expected to bolster the Congress's prospects in Kerala bypolls, revitalize Wayanad's economy, and enhance tourism and employment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi is on track to secure a historic victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, as senior Congress leader A K Antony predicts an overwhelming win. Other candidates are expected to face a severe defeat, Antony declared on Wednesday.
Following the AICC's announcement of Priyanka's candidacy for the seat previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi, Antony noted that her presence is set to buoy the Congress's chances in concurrent bypolls in Kerala's Palakkad and Chelakkara constituencies.
Antony expressed confidence in Priyanka's as a force to rejuvenate Wayanad, devastated by recent landslides, and to revive its ailing economy. Her engagement is anticipated to enhance tourism and employment opportunities, bringing back Wayanad's prosperous days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nashik court summons Rahul Gandhi in defamation case for making objectionable remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.
Family Finds Closure: Remains of Kerala Man Recovered After 56 Years from Air Force Crash
Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Postponed Again in Sultanpur Court
Political Alliances Clash Amid Kerala Communalism Allegations
Congress Criticizes Kerala CM Over Gold Smuggling Remarks