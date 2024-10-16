Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Expected Landslide Victory in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi is poised to win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a significant majority, according to veteran Congress leader A K Antony. Her candidacy is expected to bolster the Congress's prospects in Kerala bypolls, revitalize Wayanad's economy, and enhance tourism and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:43 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Expected Landslide Victory in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi is on track to secure a historic victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, as senior Congress leader A K Antony predicts an overwhelming win. Other candidates are expected to face a severe defeat, Antony declared on Wednesday.

Following the AICC's announcement of Priyanka's candidacy for the seat previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi, Antony noted that her presence is set to buoy the Congress's chances in concurrent bypolls in Kerala's Palakkad and Chelakkara constituencies.

Antony expressed confidence in Priyanka's as a force to rejuvenate Wayanad, devastated by recent landslides, and to revive its ailing economy. Her engagement is anticipated to enhance tourism and employment opportunities, bringing back Wayanad's prosperous days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024