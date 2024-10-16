US and Allies Alarmed Over North Korea's Military Support to Russia
North Korea's increasing support for Russia's war in Ukraine and heightened regional tensions concern the US and allies. While plans to monitor sanctions have been unveiled, North Korea's provocative actions further escalate tensions. The US and partners emphasize security cooperation and nuclear deterrence in response to Pyongyang's threats.
Amid growing concerns, the United States and its allies have expressed alarm over North Korea's nuclear capabilities and missile threats, and its increasing military aid to Russia in the war against Ukraine, according to a senior US official. The US has yet to verify claims that North Korean soldiers have been sent to support Moscow.
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, following discussions with South Korean and Japanese counterparts, emphasized the need to reinstate international pressure on North Korea. Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo, alongside eight Western governments, plan to form a multinational team to ensure sanctions against North Korea are enforced.
Despite Russia's veto on a UN resolution in March, which halted monitoring efforts of North Korea sanctions, Western diplomats accuse Moscow of protecting arms deals with Pyongyang. The US continues to monitor North Korea's military support to Russia and reaffirms its commitment to countering provocations through strengthened military alliances in the region.
