Left Menu

Kamala Harris Seeks Cross-Party Support in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris made a significant appeal to Republican voters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She criticized Donald Trump's unconstitutional actions and invited all voters to support her campaign. Harris emphasized the need for unity, with endorsements from figures like Adam Kinzinger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 01:55 IST
Kamala Harris Seeks Cross-Party Support in Pennsylvania
Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris made a crucial appeal to Republican voters in Pennsylvania's Bucks County during a visit on Wednesday. The Democratic leader underscored GOP support for her presidential campaign, coming off a high-profile appearance on conservative-leaning Fox News.

Harris did not hold back in her critique of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the previous election results. She highlighted what she described as Trump's violation of the U.S. Constitution, particularly focusing on the Capitol riots where Trump allegedly incited violence. Harris emphasized the bipartisan nature of Trump's challenge, noting support from former GOP members for her campaign.

With the early voting season in full swing, Harris continues to expand her outreach, promising a Republican cabinet member if elected. Meanwhile, Trump gears up for his own media appearances, including a Univision town hall and a separate Fox News event. Bucks County remains a battleground, with Republicans narrowly surpassing Democrats in voter registration for the first time in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024