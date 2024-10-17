Kamala Harris Seeks Cross-Party Support in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris made a crucial appeal to Republican voters in Pennsylvania's Bucks County during a visit on Wednesday. The Democratic leader underscored GOP support for her presidential campaign, coming off a high-profile appearance on conservative-leaning Fox News.

Harris did not hold back in her critique of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the previous election results. She highlighted what she described as Trump's violation of the U.S. Constitution, particularly focusing on the Capitol riots where Trump allegedly incited violence. Harris emphasized the bipartisan nature of Trump's challenge, noting support from former GOP members for her campaign.

With the early voting season in full swing, Harris continues to expand her outreach, promising a Republican cabinet member if elected. Meanwhile, Trump gears up for his own media appearances, including a Univision town hall and a separate Fox News event. Bucks County remains a battleground, with Republicans narrowly surpassing Democrats in voter registration for the first time in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)