Harris Draws Republican Support in Fiery Fox News Interview

In a fiery Fox News interview, Vice President Kamala Harris critiqued Republicans for obstructing immigration reform and defended President Joe Biden's mental fitness, while being pressed by host Bret Baier.

Harris, addressing Republican voters in Pennsylvania, underscored bipartisan support for her campaign and distinguished her presidency from Biden's.

The interview marks Harris's first appearance on Fox as a presidential candidate, with the Trump campaign labeling it a "train wreck." Harris's outreach includes Republican figures like Adam Kinzinger joining her campaign efforts.

