OBC Leader Nayab Singh Saini Takes Helm as Haryana Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's chief minister in a ceremony in Panchkula attended by NDA leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event coincided with Valmiki Jayanti, significant for its cultural symbolism. The state can appoint up to 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:44 IST
Nayab Singh Saini, a prominent OBC leader, took the oath as the new chief minister of Haryana, marking a notable political shift in the state. The ceremony in Panchkula was graced by top National Democratic Alliance figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The symbolic timing of the event on Valmiki Jayanti underscores the BJP's cultural and social strategies, as the revered poet Valmiki holds special significance among Dalits. The choice of the new chief minister reflects a calculated alignment with key demographic sentiments.

The ceremony also saw the presence of notable leaders such as Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, and Rao Narbir Singh, who were administered their oaths by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The political scenario is set for Saini to appoint a maximum of 13 additional ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

