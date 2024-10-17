Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra: A Game of Thrones

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the head of Maharashtra BJP, has made a startling claim against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, accusing him of having 'used and thrown' Uddhav Thackeray, a key leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Bawankule's comments come as part of a larger narrative around the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule suggested Pawar is maneuvering to install his daughter, Supriya Sule, as the next chief minister. According to him, Thackeray has been discarded after his utility for the NCP and Congress waned following the 2019 alliance.

With assembly elections scheduled for November 20, Bawankule emphasized that the ruling Mahayuti coalition has finalized 90% of its seats, with decisions being made on the basis of candidate merit rather than a numbers game.

(With inputs from agencies.)