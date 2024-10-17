Left Menu

Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra: A Game of Thrones

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claims Sharad Pawar used Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, hinting at a significant role for Jayant Patil. Bawankule suggests Pawar aims to make Supriya Sule the next chief minister. Meanwhile, talks about alliances and seat-sharing continue with Maharashtra assembly polls set for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:08 IST
Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra: A Game of Thrones
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the head of Maharashtra BJP, has made a startling claim against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, accusing him of having 'used and thrown' Uddhav Thackeray, a key leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Bawankule's comments come as part of a larger narrative around the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule suggested Pawar is maneuvering to install his daughter, Supriya Sule, as the next chief minister. According to him, Thackeray has been discarded after his utility for the NCP and Congress waned following the 2019 alliance.

With assembly elections scheduled for November 20, Bawankule emphasized that the ruling Mahayuti coalition has finalized 90% of its seats, with decisions being made on the basis of candidate merit rather than a numbers game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024