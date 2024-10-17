NATO's Unwavering Support for Ukraine

NATO members remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine, defying any assumptions otherwise by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This assurance was articulated by the alliance's chief, Mark Rutte, on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy, Rutte expressed confidence that Ukraine would eventually join NATO without any doubt.

Until that moment arrives, he affirmed, NATO is committed to ensuring Ukraine receives all necessary support to achieve victory over current adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)