Left Menu

NATO's Unwavering Support for Ukraine

NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, reaffirms the alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine during a press conference with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. He emphasized that NATO members remain united, dispelling any assumptions by Russian President Putin to the contrary, and highlighted Ukraine's assured future membership in the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:24 IST
NATO's Unwavering Support for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO members remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine, defying any assumptions otherwise by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This assurance was articulated by the alliance's chief, Mark Rutte, on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy, Rutte expressed confidence that Ukraine would eventually join NATO without any doubt.

Until that moment arrives, he affirmed, NATO is committed to ensuring Ukraine receives all necessary support to achieve victory over current adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024