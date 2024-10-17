NATO's Unwavering Support for Ukraine
NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, reaffirms the alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine during a press conference with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. He emphasized that NATO members remain united, dispelling any assumptions by Russian President Putin to the contrary, and highlighted Ukraine's assured future membership in the alliance.
NATO members remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine, defying any assumptions otherwise by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This assurance was articulated by the alliance's chief, Mark Rutte, on Thursday.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy, Rutte expressed confidence that Ukraine would eventually join NATO without any doubt.
Until that moment arrives, he affirmed, NATO is committed to ensuring Ukraine receives all necessary support to achieve victory over current adversities.
