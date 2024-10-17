NDA Chiefs Gather in Chandigarh to Discuss National Vision
Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant attended the NDA Chief Ministers' Council Meeting in Chandigarh to discuss good governance and public service delivery. The meeting, chaired by PM Modi, emphasized India's vision for 2047. Goa aims to significantly contribute to the country's growth through its strengths in tourism and innovation.
Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant participated in the NDA Chief Ministers' Council Meeting held in Chandigarh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting focused on enhancing good governance and the efficient delivery of public services, with leaders reaffirming the NDA's dedication to achieving a developed India by 2047.
Highlighting Goa's potential, CM Sawant emphasized the state's pivotal role in contributing to the nation's development, leveraging its strengths in tourism, culture, and innovation. He reaffirmed the Goa government's commitment to an Atmanirbhar Bharat that promotes self-reliance and prosperity. Sawant shared his thoughts on social media after the meeting expressing confidence in the state's contributions.
Chaired by PM Modi, the high-level meeting was attended by BJP President JP Nadda and other prominent leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. Topics of discussion included the observance of 'Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and the historical significance of the 50th anniversary of the "attempt to murder democracy."
