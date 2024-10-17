Left Menu

NDA Chiefs Gather in Chandigarh to Discuss National Vision

Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant attended the NDA Chief Ministers' Council Meeting in Chandigarh to discuss good governance and public service delivery. The meeting, chaired by PM Modi, emphasized India's vision for 2047. Goa aims to significantly contribute to the country's growth through its strengths in tourism and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:39 IST
NDA Chiefs Gather in Chandigarh to Discuss National Vision
Goa CM Pramod Sawant at the NDA meeting (Photo/ X@DrPramodPSawant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant participated in the NDA Chief Ministers' Council Meeting held in Chandigarh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting focused on enhancing good governance and the efficient delivery of public services, with leaders reaffirming the NDA's dedication to achieving a developed India by 2047.

Highlighting Goa's potential, CM Sawant emphasized the state's pivotal role in contributing to the nation's development, leveraging its strengths in tourism, culture, and innovation. He reaffirmed the Goa government's commitment to an Atmanirbhar Bharat that promotes self-reliance and prosperity. Sawant shared his thoughts on social media after the meeting expressing confidence in the state's contributions.

Chaired by PM Modi, the high-level meeting was attended by BJP President JP Nadda and other prominent leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. Topics of discussion included the observance of 'Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and the historical significance of the 50th anniversary of the "attempt to murder democracy."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024