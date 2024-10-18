Left Menu

NDA Finalizes Seat-Sharing for Jharkhand Elections

Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. NDA allies, including AJSU Party, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas), have agreed on a distribution, while BJP awaits clarity from rival parties. The elections are set for November 13 and 20.

Updated: 18-10-2024 15:12 IST
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nearly finalized its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The AJSU Party will contest 10 seats, JD(U) will contest two, and LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest one.

While BJP's strategy remains cautious, waiting for rival parties like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to reveal their plans, the elections are scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, followed by the vote count on November 23. Sarma, in the company of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, confirmed the arrangement with BJP still in discussion over their candidates for 68 seats.

NDA aims to contest the elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the development agenda. Chouhan emphasized the coalition's goal to combat corruption, which he claims reached unprecedented levels under the previous JMM-led rule. The central leadership aspires to safeguard Jharkhand's identity and address regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

