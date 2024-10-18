Left Menu

Biden Urges Allies Amid Winter Challenges

President Joe Biden urged Ukraine's allies to support Kyiv through the winter. He praised Germany for increasing its defense spending to meet NATO targets. Biden, alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, indicated plans to discuss issues including Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:35 IST
Biden Urges Allies Amid Winter Challenges
US President Joe Biden. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Ukraine's allies to maintain their resolve as Kyiv faces a formidable winter challenge.

During a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden praised Germany's decision to increase its defense spending to the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product. This move is seen as a significant step for the alliance.

Biden also mentioned plans to discuss pressing issues such as Iran with Scholz, indicating a continued focus on international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024