Biden Urges Allies Amid Winter Challenges

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Ukraine's allies to maintain their resolve as Kyiv faces a formidable winter challenge.

During a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden praised Germany's decision to increase its defense spending to the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product. This move is seen as a significant step for the alliance.

Biden also mentioned plans to discuss pressing issues such as Iran with Scholz, indicating a continued focus on international diplomacy.

