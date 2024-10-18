Biden Urges Allies Amid Winter Challenges
President Joe Biden urged Ukraine's allies to support Kyiv through the winter. He praised Germany for increasing its defense spending to meet NATO targets. Biden, alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, indicated plans to discuss issues including Iran.
On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Ukraine's allies to maintain their resolve as Kyiv faces a formidable winter challenge.
During a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden praised Germany's decision to increase its defense spending to the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product. This move is seen as a significant step for the alliance.
Biden also mentioned plans to discuss pressing issues such as Iran with Scholz, indicating a continued focus on international diplomacy.
