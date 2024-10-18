Left Menu

Can Putin and Ukraine Hold Meaningful Talks?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for Ukraine to lift its ban on negotiations, signaling Russia's readiness for dialogue based on prior agreements. This comment comes amidst the potential for Russian-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Ukraine to reconsider its ban on negotiations with Russia. His appeal comes as discussions continue about the possibility of Russian-Ukrainian talks taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Putin emphasized Russia's willingness to engage in dialogue, but stressed that any discussions should proceed based on previously reached agreements. This stance highlights Russia's approach to possible diplomatic engagements with Ukraine.

The backdrop to this statement is the ongoing tension and complex diplomatic relations between the two nations, with Russia maintaining a strategic position on the negotiation table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

