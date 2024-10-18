Biden's Stance on Ukrainian Weaponry

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden stated a lack of agreement among Western nations to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, a significant request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This information was revealed during Biden's press interaction in Berlin.

Zelenskiy has been advocating for these advanced arms for months, aiming to intensify strikes across Russian territories. However, Biden indicated that the international community remains divided on this issue.

Biden's announcement highlights ongoing challenges in Western support for Ukraine's military efforts against Russia, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

