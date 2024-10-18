YSR Congress Party Chief Accuses Naidu Amidst Scandal Allegations

YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the ruling TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing them of corruption and inefficiency. Reddy alleged a 'mafia era' in the state and claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not give Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a clean chit in the Rs 371-crore Skill Development Corporation Scam.

Addressing journalists, Reddy claimed that the state's governance under Naidu is marred by corruption, with business taxes being illicitly paid to lawmakers. He criticized the government's failure to present a proper budget due to fears of public backlash over unfulfilled election promises.

Reddy also ridiculed the 'free sand' policy of the TDP-led NDA government and accused them of embezzling sand reserves. He emphasized that the ongoing investigation by the ED proves Naidu's alleged involvement, highlighting the recent attachment of assets worth Rs 23-crore under money laundering laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)