Left Menu

YSR Congress Party Chief Accuses Naidu Amidst Scandal Allegations

YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the ruling TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of corruption and mishandling state resources. He highlighted the alleged Rs 371-crore Skill Development Corporation Scam and questioned Naidu's alleged involvement in financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:31 IST
YSR Congress Party Chief Accuses Naidu Amidst Scandal Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the ruling TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing them of corruption and inefficiency. Reddy alleged a 'mafia era' in the state and claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not give Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a clean chit in the Rs 371-crore Skill Development Corporation Scam.

Addressing journalists, Reddy claimed that the state's governance under Naidu is marred by corruption, with business taxes being illicitly paid to lawmakers. He criticized the government's failure to present a proper budget due to fears of public backlash over unfulfilled election promises.

Reddy also ridiculed the 'free sand' policy of the TDP-led NDA government and accused them of embezzling sand reserves. He emphasized that the ongoing investigation by the ED proves Naidu's alleged involvement, highlighting the recent attachment of assets worth Rs 23-crore under money laundering laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024