In a significant development, Russia has handed over the bodies of 501 soldiers to Ukraine, which authorities claim to be the largest repatriation of war casualties since the conflict intensified in early 2022.

The fallen soldiers were primarily from the battle-worn city of Avdiivka in Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. Ukrainian officials confirm that forensic experts will identify the bodies before returning them to grieving families.

Global leaders, including President Zelenskyy, have been increasingly vocal about the necessity of negotiations to end the conflict, with proposals being discussed by Ukraine's Western allies. Meanwhile, Russia's major drone attack signifies a stark reminder of the ongoing hostilities.

