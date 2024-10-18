Left Menu

Russia Returns 501 Soldiers' Bodies to Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict.

Russia has returned the bodies of 501 soldiers to Ukraine, marking the largest exchange of war dead. Most soldiers were killed in Eastern Ukraine. President Zelenskyy plans negotiations for peace. Russia launched a major drone attack while world leaders continue discussing the conflict's resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:34 IST
Russia Returns 501 Soldiers' Bodies to Ukraine Amid Escalating Conflict.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Russia has handed over the bodies of 501 soldiers to Ukraine, which authorities claim to be the largest repatriation of war casualties since the conflict intensified in early 2022.

The fallen soldiers were primarily from the battle-worn city of Avdiivka in Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. Ukrainian officials confirm that forensic experts will identify the bodies before returning them to grieving families.

Global leaders, including President Zelenskyy, have been increasingly vocal about the necessity of negotiations to end the conflict, with proposals being discussed by Ukraine's Western allies. Meanwhile, Russia's major drone attack signifies a stark reminder of the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024