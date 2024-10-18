Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Congress-JMM Alliance Nears Seat-Sharing Finalization

Ahead of Jharkhand's assembly elections, Congress's Ghulam Ahmad Mir announced that seat-sharing with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will be finalized imminently. With 30 JMM MLAs, 25 BJP, and 16 Congress, leaders are finalizing candidate lists. State polls commence November 13-20, with results on November 23.

Jharkhand Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial development ahead of the Jharkhand assembly polls, Congress's state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has confirmed that a seat-sharing agreement with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is on the brink of finalization. Mir hinted at an imminent decision, indicating that the final details could be wrapped up by Saturday or Sunday.

Mir addressed concerns over the seat-sharing negotiations, assuring that discussions have advanced through three rounds with JMM, and further stakeholder meetings are in progress. He emphasized the transparent candidate selection process, with names ascending from block to district levels before reaching the Pradesh Election Committee's scrutiny.

Currently, JMM holds the majority in Jharkhand's assembly with 30 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), compared to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 25 and Congress's 16. The Congress-JMM alliance aims to streamline seat allotment ahead of the elections set for November 13 and 20. The polls will witness over 2.6 crore eligible voters, with results declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

