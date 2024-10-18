Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Congress-JMM Alliance Nears Seat-Sharing Finalization

In a crucial development ahead of the Jharkhand assembly polls, Congress's state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has confirmed that a seat-sharing agreement with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is on the brink of finalization. Mir hinted at an imminent decision, indicating that the final details could be wrapped up by Saturday or Sunday.

Mir addressed concerns over the seat-sharing negotiations, assuring that discussions have advanced through three rounds with JMM, and further stakeholder meetings are in progress. He emphasized the transparent candidate selection process, with names ascending from block to district levels before reaching the Pradesh Election Committee's scrutiny.

Currently, JMM holds the majority in Jharkhand's assembly with 30 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), compared to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 25 and Congress's 16. The Congress-JMM alliance aims to streamline seat allotment ahead of the elections set for November 13 and 20. The polls will witness over 2.6 crore eligible voters, with results declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)